Keegan Bradley fights to make cut at THE PLAYERS, admits 'I'm still heartbroken from the Ryder Cup'

As far as this season goes, Bradley hoped Friday was a turning point. He was headed for another missed cut after shooting an opening round 77. He made the turn on Friday in 1 under – 4 over overall – still well outside the cutline. But Bradley’s fortunes flipped on his inward nine. He hit it tight on the par-4 10th for his first birdie, then took advantage of the gettable par-5 11th for another. He chipped in for another birdie from behind the 13th green, putting himself right on the number to make the projected cut. For good measure, he holed a 16-foot birdie on the 16th and a 5-foot birdie on the 18th to assure a weekend time.