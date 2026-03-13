Keegan Bradley fights to make cut at THE PLAYERS, admits 'I'm still heartbroken from the Ryder Cup'
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Keegan Bradley hits 167-yard approach to 5 feet, sets up birdie on 18 at THE PLAYERS
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Ryder Cup is now nearly six months in the rearview. Keegan Bradley still can’t get past it.
Bradley, the U.S. captain last September at Bethpage Black, admitted he’s still devastated by the loss. It’s the continuation of the decade-long saga between Bradley and the one event he wants so deeply to love him back but has instead caused him the most agony. And it’s hindered his start to this season.
“Listen, it's been a little difficult. I'm still heartbroken from the Ryder Cup," Bradley said. "So trying my best to separate myself and move on, but it's hard. I think about it a lot. I think about the guys a lot, and I'm still in the process of getting past all that.”
It’s hard to quantify just how much it’s hindered him, but the results have not been positive. He’s missed three of his first five cuts and had carded just one round better than 69 until he shot 6-under 66 in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship. His best result is a tie for 29th at Pebble Beach. Statistically, he’s been among the worst putters and iron players this season. That’s a bad combo.
Bradley said in the aftermath that the loss would stick with him for the rest of his life. At the time, it could’ve been mistaken for emotional hyperbole. Bradley’s comments on Friday, coupled with his play thus far this season, point to the contrary.
“Unless you're a captain of the Ryder Cup team you just have no idea what goes into it and the emotional toll that it takes on you,” Bradley said. “I think like a lot of guys that do it, they're basically done playing, so they never again – I'm the first person to have to sort of deal with this, get back out there, try to be one of the best players in the world and make the next team. So I'm still navigating how to do that. But it's on my mind.”
Keegan Bradley's interview after Round 2 of THE PLAYERS
As far as this season goes, Bradley hoped Friday was a turning point. He was headed for another missed cut after shooting an opening round 77. He made the turn on Friday in 1 under – 4 over overall – still well outside the cutline. But Bradley’s fortunes flipped on his inward nine. He hit it tight on the par-4 10th for his first birdie, then took advantage of the gettable par-5 11th for another. He chipped in for another birdie from behind the 13th green, putting himself right on the number to make the projected cut. For good measure, he holed a 16-foot birdie on the 16th and a 5-foot birdie on the 18th to assure a weekend time.
“This course is as stressful of a golf course as we play anywhere in the world,” Bradley said. “Every shot is, like, brutal. So really proud of the way I played today. I really needed this round.”