Weather forecast: Rain expected for first round of THE PLAYERS Championship

Justin Thomas on why his phone has six weather apps

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass gets underway on Thursday, with weather potentially becoming a factor in the opening round.

    The forecast calls for likely thunderstorms with scattered showers on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast on Sunday. Here's the competition day-by-day breakdown of the THE PLAYERS Championship forecast:

      • Thursday: Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon from 1-5 p.m. There is an 80% chance of precipitation (0.40"). Low 65°F, High 80°F. Winds: 10-16 mph, gusting at 22 mph.
      • Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a little wind and a 10% chance of precipitation. Low: 60°F, High: 71°F. Winds: 12-18 mph, gusting at 24 mph.
      • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with little wind and a 10% chance of precipitation. Low: 60°F, High: 73°F. Winds: 10-16 mph.
      • Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, 60% chance of precipitation (0.30"). Low: 63°F, High: 75°F. Winds: 10-16 mph.

      Check out what's new at THE PLAYERS Championship for 2026

      PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range, tracking all range sessions at THE PLAYERS

      Who to watch: McIlroy, Scheffler headline featured groups for THE PLAYERS

