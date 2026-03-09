Check out what's new at THE PLAYERS Championship for 2026

Iron & Wedge Steakhouse: A new luxury steakhouse concept debuting exclusively for THE PLAYERS Club members, located alongside the 18th green where members can enjoy a true steakhouse experience with a front-row seat to the championship’s final moments.

Chipotle: The Official Mexican Restaurant of the PGA TOUR will provide a custom, on-site dining concept, offering players, caddies and their families fast, convenient and health-conscious meals, available throughout the week.

Comcast Business Pavilion: Newly expanded for 2026 and open to all spectators, the Comcast Business Pavilion features a two-bay Topgolf Swing Suite powered by Comcast Business, a live SiriusXM broadcast studio, an Xfinity TV sports-viewing lounge, refreshments, and daily competitions and prizes – creating an environment designed as much for serious business conversations as for a great afternoon at the tournament.

Palm Valley Village: Located by No. 9 green, the dynamic fan zone offers a range of interactive fan elements: FAGE: As the Official Yogurt of the PGA TOUR, FAGE will offer fans complimentary cups of their signature yogurt.

Supergoop! Application Station: Attendees can sample suncare products and reapply SPF as needed throughout the day on the course.

ZYRTEC: This activation features Pollen PuttPutt and exclusive branded giveaways centered around ZYRTEC’s 24-hour allergy relief.

Technics Sound Deck: The immersive, experiential fan viewing area designed to blend golf culture with behind-the-scenes audio allows fans to listen in on exclusive player and caddie conversations at the ninth tee, featuring product demos and giveaways.

Stanley 1913 Engraving: Fans can receive complimentary customization with any Stanley 1913 drinkware purchase from the PGA TOUR Fan Shop, with engravings available nearby within The Grove, located behind the 17th tee. Bars around the course will also serve select beverages in Stanley 1913 stacking pints, which can also be customized for free at the Grove near the Fan Shop.

Enhanced Wi-Fi powered by Comcast Business: Enhanced Wi-Fi powered by next-generation Wi-Fi 7 technology and expanded 6GHz spectrum will provide fans with fast, reliable connectivity in select, high-density areas throughout the course.

SkyMiles Deck presented by Delta Air Lines: Delta will offer fans who show their SkyMiles Membership, or join SkyMiles on-site, a shaded vantage point at the 8th green to witness top PGA TOUR players before the turn. Inside, fans can also earn a $5 PGA TOUR Pass reward that can be redeemed at any on-course concessions stand.

Cutwater canned cocktails: Making its debut at THE PLAYERS Championship as the official Canned Cocktail Sponsor, Cutwater will feature an open-to-the-public cocktail bar located at Trucks on 10, offering fans a selection of ready-to-drink beverages.

Knockaround “Caddie Kompetition”: Knockaround returns as presenting sponsor of Wednesday’s Caddie Kompetition at the 17th hole. Fans can enjoy reserved, branded seating along the rope line for up-close views of the closest-to-the-pin contest, with opportunities to receive gifts and special incentives throughout the day. Knockaround will also provide a Jumbo Sunglasses display outside THE PLAYERS Fan Shop within The Grove, located behind the 17th tee, where fans can take photos and be eligible for sweepstakes and additional rewards tied to the competition.

Facial express entry: Optional, free facial authentication allows ticketed guests to register with a quick photo, enabling faster, seamless entry and shorter wait times.

New food vendors: Pie95 and Island Wing Co. join more than 25 local restaurants on-site for the championship.

“My First PLAYERS” buttons: First-time attendees can pick up a complimentary “My First PLAYERS” button at the PGA TOUR Fan Shop.

PGA TOUR Swingman experience: An interactive fan photo activation featuring the iconic PGA TOUR Swingman pose, with entries eligible to win a trip to Chicago for the 2026 Presidents Cup.