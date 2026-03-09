Check out what's new at THE PLAYERS Championship for 2026
1 Min Read
TPC Sawgrass agronomy team prepares the THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
On-site enhancements, off-course experiences and more unveiled ahead of event’s annual return to TPC Sawgrass
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship continues to set the gold standard for innovation, leading the way in introducing new technologies and on-site enhancements that redefine the modern event experience. With the support of Proud Partners Morgan Stanley, Comcast Business and Optum, the championship will unveil a new slate of forward‑looking features in 2026 designed to elevate the event for fans at TPC Sawgrass and those watching around the world.
“As we celebrate the return of THE PLAYERS Championship, we are thrilled to introduce a host of new fan enhancements for those following the world’s best on-site at TPC Sawgrass or following along from afar on their devices,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “With ticket demand reaching record levels – including capacity weekend crowds – these innovations reflect this event’s scale and fan interest.”
Below are exciting updates fans can look forward to at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2026:
Innovations and technology
- "Chasing Sunday": PGA TOUR Studios and NFL Films are partnering on an original production, modeled after the successful "Hard Knocks" series, that will give fans an inside look at THE PLAYERS through unprecedented, week-long access to stars in the field who have agreed to be mic'd up before and during the competition. A teaser trailer for the all-access showcase of the TOUR’s flagship event will air on Championship Sunday across PGA TOUR and NFL channels featuring the complete roster of participating stars. Fans should stay tuned to PGA TOUR channels on Sunday morning, March 15, for even more exciting updates from PGA TOUR Studios.
- TOURCAST Range: Launching at THE PLAYERS Championship, TOURCAST Range is an interactive 3D experience that will allow fans to follow their favorite TOUR players during their range sessions. Supported by TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW, fans can watch every recorded shot from each player visualized in a dynamic range environment, with ball‑flight data including carry distance, ball speed, trajectory and more.
- Broadcast enhancements: Building on its debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, two drones equipped with the PGA TOUR’s Emmy‑winning Drone AR technology will capture the signature views of TPC Sawgrass. In total, a record four drones will be deployed at THE PLAYERS Championship, enhancing the broadcasts on NBC, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE with unique aerial perspectives and augmented‑reality visuals for viewers at home. Complex, fluid dynamic weather analysis will also be utilized at THE PLAYERS, helping to visualize the impact of wind and weather on ball flight and performance around TPC Sawgrass and as players take on the iconic 17th hole Island Green.
- PAM Smart Map Wayfinding: THE PGA TOUR app now features an interactive, real-time course map powered by PAM. The app provides turn-by-turn directions to follow favorite players and uses live data to identify crowded areas, suggesting alternative routes to help maintain smooth crowd flow and enhance the fan experience throughout the course.
- PGA TOUR World Feed: The feed continues to evolve following its launch at THE PLAYERS in 2025, delivering an even better experience for international fans at the 2026 PLAYERS and beyond. Enhancements designed to make the broadcast clearer, more engaging and more personal include shot graphics displaying yards and meters, expanded on‑course coverage with more reporters on-site and increased focus on emerging storylines and international players. A new interview station also adds in‑round conversations with global stars, supported by richer graphics and biographical context that help fans connect more deeply with their favorite players.
- Sky Sports enhancements: Sky will provide uninterrupted coverage from the opening tee shot through the final putt, led by its award-winning production team delivering tailored coverage for UK audiences. New for 2026, Sky benefits from direct connectivity with PGA TOUR Studios, enabling enhanced access to content, additional camera feeds, remote replay functionality and shared technical resources. This integration significantly elevates Sky’s storytelling capabilities and deepens audience engagement across its platforms.
On-site advancements
- Iron & Wedge Steakhouse: A new luxury steakhouse concept debuting exclusively for THE PLAYERS Club members, located alongside the 18th green where members can enjoy a true steakhouse experience with a front-row seat to the championship’s final moments.
- Chipotle: The Official Mexican Restaurant of the PGA TOUR will provide a custom, on-site dining concept, offering players, caddies and their families fast, convenient and health-conscious meals, available throughout the week.
- Comcast Business Pavilion: Newly expanded for 2026 and open to all spectators, the Comcast Business Pavilion features a two-bay Topgolf Swing Suite powered by Comcast Business, a live SiriusXM broadcast studio, an Xfinity TV sports-viewing lounge, refreshments, and daily competitions and prizes – creating an environment designed as much for serious business conversations as for a great afternoon at the tournament.
- Palm Valley Village: Located by No. 9 green, the dynamic fan zone offers a range of interactive fan elements:
- FAGE: As the Official Yogurt of the PGA TOUR, FAGE will offer fans complimentary cups of their signature yogurt.
- Supergoop! Application Station: Attendees can sample suncare products and reapply SPF as needed throughout the day on the course.
- ZYRTEC: This activation features Pollen PuttPutt and exclusive branded giveaways centered around ZYRTEC’s 24-hour allergy relief.
- Technics Sound Deck: The immersive, experiential fan viewing area designed to blend golf culture with behind-the-scenes audio allows fans to listen in on exclusive player and caddie conversations at the ninth tee, featuring product demos and giveaways.
- Stanley 1913 Engraving: Fans can receive complimentary customization with any Stanley 1913 drinkware purchase from the PGA TOUR Fan Shop, with engravings available nearby within The Grove, located behind the 17th tee. Bars around the course will also serve select beverages in Stanley 1913 stacking pints, which can also be customized for free at the Grove near the Fan Shop.
- Enhanced Wi-Fi powered by Comcast Business: Enhanced Wi-Fi powered by next-generation Wi-Fi 7 technology and expanded 6GHz spectrum will provide fans with fast, reliable connectivity in select, high-density areas throughout the course.
- SkyMiles Deck presented by Delta Air Lines: Delta will offer fans who show their SkyMiles Membership, or join SkyMiles on-site, a shaded vantage point at the 8th green to witness top PGA TOUR players before the turn. Inside, fans can also earn a $5 PGA TOUR Pass reward that can be redeemed at any on-course concessions stand.
- Cutwater canned cocktails: Making its debut at THE PLAYERS Championship as the official Canned Cocktail Sponsor, Cutwater will feature an open-to-the-public cocktail bar located at Trucks on 10, offering fans a selection of ready-to-drink beverages.
- Knockaround “Caddie Kompetition”: Knockaround returns as presenting sponsor of Wednesday’s Caddie Kompetition at the 17th hole. Fans can enjoy reserved, branded seating along the rope line for up-close views of the closest-to-the-pin contest, with opportunities to receive gifts and special incentives throughout the day. Knockaround will also provide a Jumbo Sunglasses display outside THE PLAYERS Fan Shop within The Grove, located behind the 17th tee, where fans can take photos and be eligible for sweepstakes and additional rewards tied to the competition.
- Facial express entry: Optional, free facial authentication allows ticketed guests to register with a quick photo, enabling faster, seamless entry and shorter wait times.
- New food vendors: Pie95 and Island Wing Co. join more than 25 local restaurants on-site for the championship.
- “My First PLAYERS” buttons: First-time attendees can pick up a complimentary “My First PLAYERS” button at the PGA TOUR Fan Shop.
- PGA TOUR Swingman experience: An interactive fan photo activation featuring the iconic PGA TOUR Swingman pose, with entries eligible to win a trip to Chicago for the 2026 Presidents Cup.
- Ludacris headlines Military Appreciation Day: Multi-Platinum recording artist and three-time GRAMMY® award winner Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will headline THE PLAYERS' Military Appreciation Day concert on Tuesday, March 10, taking the stage on the iconic Island Green at TPC Sawgrass for an evening celebrating local service members.
Betting and Fantasy
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: A first-of-its-kind watch-and-bet experience from sunup to sundown airing on ESPN+, the Betcast covers more than eight hours during each of the four days of play on the ESPN App, alongside the main Feed, Featured Group and Featured Hole streams. Host Jonathan Coachman joins analysts Matt Every and Michael Collins as the group provides live betting analysis of THE PLAYERS, including tournament winner, matchups and more.
- DraftKings Golf Same-Game Parlays: In time for THE PLAYERS Championship, DraftKings has rolled out the industry’s first true Golf Same-Game Parlay (SGP) offering. Golf SGP on DraftKings allows customers to combine multiple bets within a single tournament into one streamlined wager, delivering a flexible and intuitive way to build around the key storylines that define the biggest events in golf. By combining selections into a single parlay, customers can unlock higher potential payouts — enhancing fan engagement and excitement throughout tournament week.
- THE PLAYERS Fantasy league: Fans can elevate their THE PLAYERS Championship experience by joining the Official THE PLAYERS Championship League within the PGA TOUR’s free‑to‑play fantasy game. Users can build a curated lineup, make strategic adjustments throughout the weekend, and compete for an exclusive 2027 Championship prize package that will deliver behind-the-scenes access and premium hospitality to the league winner.
- FanDuel: FanDuel ambassador and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Tuesday, March 10, as he once again attempts to match the pros and land his ball on the island green 17th to reward fans with a share of $300K in Bonus Bets. "The Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams, FanDuel's marquee daily morning show, will also broadcast live from THE PLAYERS on Tuesday and Wednesday with fun interviews of the biggest names in the game. FanDuel ambassador Jordan Spieth also plans to get in on the fun with Gronk onsite. FanDuel will offer a 25% profit boost token every round to keep users engaged all tournament long!
Off-course experiences
- Sounds of Sawgrass: The inaugural Sounds of Sawgrass concert series, presented in partnership with the newly renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, will feature performances by Tracy Lawrence on March 12 and Robert Earl Keen on March 14, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy live music after a full day of tournament play at TPC Sawgrass.
- PGA TOUR Pass: Beginning at THE PLAYERS Championship, the TOUR will roll out a new fan membership program: PGA TOUR Pass. This free‑to‑join program will be available to fans globally and housed on PGATOUR.COM and the official PGA TOUR App. PGA TOUR Pass will offer a wide range of benefits spanning digital platforms, tournaments, the TPC Network, retail and licensing partners, sponsors and more. At launch, members will receive benefits including exclusive ticket presale access, upgraded ticket options, members‑only Signature sweepstakes, retail offers from top brands and the PGA TOUR, exclusive content and digital features, and Fan Cash through the PGA TOUR Pass wallet at participating retail outlets. Program benefits will continue to evolve and rotate throughout the season.
- Post a TikTok for a chance to win one of 10 $2,000 prizes: PGA TOUR Studios for the first time is allowing free use of 25 historical highlights from the greatest and most iconic moments at TPC Sawgrass, which fans and creators can use in their own content during event week. TikTok will judge the best content and the 10 posts deemed “Better than most” will each win $2,000!
- Creator Series: To celebrate the return of THE PLAYERS, artists Claire Salvo, Rudy Willingham and Cody Sabol will create and share their respective artwork with fans across social channels, with pieces inspired by two-time champion Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods’ "Better Than Most" putt and the future champion, who Sabol will speed paint in real time.