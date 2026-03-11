Open letter to fans from PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp
2 Min Read
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp addresses the media ahead of the TOUR Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
At the TOUR Championship last August, we launched the Future Competition Committee, chaired by Tiger Woods. I want to share an update on where we are, and more importantly, where we are headed.
From the start, we had a clear goal: to build the best version of the PGA TOUR — one that better serves our fans, players and partners. This has been a highly collaborative process, and while nothing has been finalized, six key themes are beginning to emerge:
1) Season structure: There is an emphasis on playing our schedule from late-January to early-September, with roughly 21-26 events, including the majors, THE PLAYERS and the postseason. Today, we have eight Signature Events — we are effectively looking to at least double that number.
2) Consistent fields: We are focused on more consistent fields at our top events. Ideally, we are targeting closer to 120-player fields, with a cut.
3) Open big: We want to open big, with a marquee event at an iconic venue out West, finishing on network TV in prime time on the East Coast.
4) Major markets: We are also taking a closer look at where we play. There is an opportunity to bring the PGA TOUR to more major markets, where there is a strong demand for our sport and a chance to reach new fans.
5) Promotion and relegation: We are evaluating the role of promotion and relegation across our competitive model. We are further strengthening our merit-based system and leaning into what makes professional golf so compelling: players earning their way to the top, with every event having greater meaning.
6) Enhancing the postseason: Finally, we are exploring ways to add even more drama to the postseason, including the potential integration of match play, creating win‑or‑go‑home moments as the season reaches its conclusion.
We expect to make more progress this summer, and as this work continues, I will keep you informed and provide updates.
We are proud of our history, and we are committed to building a future that makes the PGA TOUR and our sport even stronger.
Thank you for your support, and I hope you enjoy THE PLAYERS Championship.
Best,
Brain Rolapp
PGA TOUR CEO