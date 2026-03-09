PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Zach Bauchou betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark at this premier tournament.

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1365-70-65-68-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7071-68-67-74E3.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D78+8--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.459-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2530.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1790.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0820.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0540.203

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivers a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

