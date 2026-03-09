Zach Bauchou betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark at this premier tournament.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.459
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.253
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.179
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.082
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.054
|0.203
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivers a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
