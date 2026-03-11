Meet Will Ferrell’s 'The Hawk,' teeing off this summer on Netflix
1 Min Read
Will Ferrell to star as Lonnie Hawkins in "THE HAWK" set to premiere this summer on Netflix. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins is back on the course and ready to make his Netflix debut this summer.
Meet American hero Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, one of the greatest names in golf history (that you’re somehow only just hearing about). And he’s so big, one teaser couldn’t contain him … so Netflix is releasing three. Grab your visors and get your first look at Lonnie’s announcement that he will be attempting once more to get back onto the PGA TOUR.
This Saturday, keep your eyes on the fairway at THE PLAYERS Championship … because Lonnie Hawkins’ biggest fans are waking up – and they’re ready to make some noise.
About the series
There’s plenty of G.O.A.T.s, but only one Hawk. Lonnie Hawkins (Will Ferrell), 2004's No. 1 golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major to win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.
- Format: 10 episodes
- Cast: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby
- Executive producers: Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street. Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest will serve as executive producers.