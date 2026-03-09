THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim (8:40 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): FedExCup leader Morikawa tees it up alongside Åberg, with both players coming off top-five finishes last week at Bay Hill. They’re joined by 2017 THE PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim in a group packed with elite ballstriking.

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau (8:28 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): Bhatia arrives as a strong contender after his come-from-behind victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T3 finish at TPC Sawgrass last year. He’s joined by fan favorites Finau and Koepka, who will make his first start at THE PLAYERS since 2022.

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre (9:04 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): Hovland, Henley and MacIntyre form a trio ranked inside the top 20 of the OWGR. All three competed in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, with Hovland owning the best finish at TPC Sawgrass among them (T3 in 2023).

Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth (1:30 p.m., Thursday, No. 1 tee): Three in-form fan favorites headline this Thursday afternoon group, with each recording a T11 or better finish last week at Bay Hill. Look for past champion Fowler to try to rekindle some of his Island Green magic from his 2015 playoff victory.

Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee (1:54 p.m., Thursday, No. 1 tee): Between Gotterup and Rose, this group already owns three TOUR victories in 2026. Lee adds extra flair as he looks to build on three straight finishes of T12 or better.