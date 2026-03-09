THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
Written by Staff
Tee times have been announced for the first two rounds of the 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which gets underway Thursday at TPC Sawgrass' THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Featured groups will include a selection of past PLAYERS champions and ample international flair.
Announced earlier on Sunday, defending champion Rory McIlroy will be joined by Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass (1:42 p.m. ET Thursday, No. 1 tee), while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will play alongside FedExCup winner Tommy Fleetwood and past champion Justin Thomas (8:52 a.m. ET Thursday, No. 10 tee).
Other notable groups announced Monday include:
- Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim (8:40 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): FedExCup leader Morikawa tees it up alongside Åberg, with both players coming off top-five finishes last week at Bay Hill. They’re joined by 2017 THE PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim in a group packed with elite ballstriking.
- Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau (8:28 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): Bhatia arrives as a strong contender after his come-from-behind victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T3 finish at TPC Sawgrass last year. He’s joined by fan favorites Finau and Koepka, who will make his first start at THE PLAYERS since 2022.
- Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre (9:04 a.m., Thursday, No. 10 tee): Hovland, Henley and MacIntyre form a trio ranked inside the top 20 of the OWGR. All three competed in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, with Hovland owning the best finish at TPC Sawgrass among them (T3 in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth (1:30 p.m., Thursday, No. 1 tee): Three in-form fan favorites headline this Thursday afternoon group, with each recording a T11 or better finish last week at Bay Hill. Look for past champion Fowler to try to rekindle some of his Island Green magic from his 2015 playoff victory.
- Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee (1:54 p.m., Thursday, No. 1 tee): Between Gotterup and Rose, this group already owns three TOUR victories in 2026. Lee adds extra flair as he looks to build on three straight finishes of T12 or better.
- Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen (7:52 a.m., Thursday, No. 1 tee): A mix of established names and rising talent, this group features Homa and Berger continuing their climb back toward the top of the PGA TOUR, while Thorbjornsen continues his emergence as one of the game’s most promising young players.
Read below for all Thursday and Friday tee times at THE PLAYERS (all times ET):
Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee
7:40 a.m., 12:30 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Mac Meissner
7:52 a.m., 12:42 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips
8:04 a.m., 12:54 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman
8:16 a.m., 1:06 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland
8:28 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Ricky Castillo, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Cantlay
8:40 a.m., 1:30 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty
8:52 a.m., 1:42 p.m.: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley
9:04 a.m., 1:54 p.m.: Sami Valimaki, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick
9:16 a.m., 2:06 p.m.: Michael Brennan, Harris English, J.T. Poston
9:28 a.m., 2:18 p.m.: Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, Jordan Smith
Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee
7:40 a.m., 12:30 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Rico Hoey
7:52 a.m., 12:42 p.m.: Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen
8:04 a.m., 12:54 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan
8:16 a.m., 1:06 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
8:28 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
8:40 a.m., 1:30 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim
8:52 a.m., 1:42 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
9:04 a.m., 1:54 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre
9:16 a.m., 2:06 p.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Jake Knapp, Sungjae Im
9:28 a.m., 2:18 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer
Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee
12:30 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens
12:42 p.m., 7:52 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim
12:54 p.m., 8:04 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune
1:06 p.m., 8:16 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott
1:18 p.m., 8:28 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
1:30 p.m., 8:40 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
1:42 p.m., 8:52 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
1:54 p.m., 9:04 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee
2:06 p.m., 9:16 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Karl Vilips, Aaron Rai
2:18 p.m., 9:28 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya
2:30 p.m., 9:40 a.m.: Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, A.J. Ewart
Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee
12:30 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Højgaard
12:42 p.m., 7:52 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Roy, Marco Penge
12:54 p.m., 8:04 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody
1:06 p.m., 8:16 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger
1:18 p.m., 8:28 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Chris Kirk
1:30 p.m., 8:40 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
1:42 p.m., 8:52 a.m.: Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
1:54 p.m., 9:04 a.m.: Cameron Young, Davis Thompson, Sam Burns
2:06 p.m., 9:16 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jason Day, Corey Conners
2:18 p.m., 9:28 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman