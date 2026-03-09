PGA TOUR launches PGA TOUR Pass, free-to-join fan membership program

“PGA TOUR fans deserve to be recognized and rewarded for the passion and loyalty they show to the game every day,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR Chief Marketing Officer. “PGA TOUR Pass was built with every fan in mind, whether they play the game, attend tournaments, engage across digital and social platforms or follow along from afar. This program makes it easier to be a PGA TOUR fan and brings users even closer to the sport, venues and stars that they love.”