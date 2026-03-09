PGA TOUR launches PGA TOUR Pass, free-to-join fan membership program
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR on Monday announced PGA TOUR Pass, a new fan membership program set to launch Tuesday, March 10. A free-to-join initiative available to fans globally on PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR mobile app, PGA TOUR Pass offers a wide range of exclusive benefits spanning digital platforms, tournaments, the TPC Network, retail and licensing partners, sponsors and more.
The way fans engage with the game of golf has evolved dramatically, from playing and attending tournaments to connecting across digital and social platforms.
PGA TOUR Pass brings the fan experience together into one connected platform, making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the PGA TOUR – receiving added perks and benefits throughout the year.
“PGA TOUR fans deserve to be recognized and rewarded for the passion and loyalty they show to the game every day,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR Chief Marketing Officer. “PGA TOUR Pass was built with every fan in mind, whether they play the game, attend tournaments, engage across digital and social platforms or follow along from afar. This program makes it easier to be a PGA TOUR fan and brings users even closer to the sport, venues and stars that they love.”
At launch, members will have access to:
- Exclusive ticket offers and presale opportunities
- Member-only Signature sweepstakes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences
- Retail offers from top brands and the PGA TOUR
- Exclusive content and digital features
Benefits will expand and refresh throughout the year, creating an evolving experience designed to reward fans at every touchpoint.
Fans can learn more PGA TOUR Pass and register for their free account on PGATOUR.COM or through the PGA TOUR mobile app, where users will gain access to a dedicated member hub. Within this hub, fans can manage their preferences, opt into marketing communications and dive deeper into the members-only benefits, offers and experiences available to them. Existing PGA TOUR Digital accounts will automatically transition to PGA TOUR Pass, ensuring a seamless experience for current users.
Built on the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative and designed to better serve the interests of a growing fan base, PGA TOUR Pass creates a unified pathway that ensures every user enjoys a consistent, premium experience whenever they engage with the PGA TOUR.
