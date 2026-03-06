Remembering Jacky Cupit’s journey of grit, determination, grace

In his early years, life was even tougher. Cupit was only seven when he lost his father. His mother raised six children, all of whom worked to support the family by serving as caddies in Texas. Cupit recalls earning 90 cents for carrying a golf bag for 18 holes and maybe a 10-cent tip if the player he was paired with made it through the round without losing a ball. Those early years laid the groundwork for someone determined not to make a bogey.