9H AGO

Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition

European Ryder Cup Team players talk about Captain Luke Donald

    Written by Associated Press

    VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Luke Donald has decided to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe with a shot at making history as the only captain to win three straight times.

    Not since Bernhard Gallacher from 1991 through 1995 has someone been captain at three straight Ryder Cups. Donald led Team Europe to victory outside Rome in 2023, and then at Bethpage Black in New York last September. European players already consider him one of the best captains in Ryder Cup history.


    Shane Lowry drains closing birdie putt to secure Ryder Cup for Europe

    Now it’s up to the Americans to decide who will face off against Donald. Tiger Woods is the top choice, as he was going into the last Ryder Cup. Woods has not determined whether he has the time. The Associated Press reported last week Woods is being encouraged to decide by the end of the month.

    The 2027 Ryder Cup is at Adare Manor in Ireland. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since 1993.

