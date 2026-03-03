The Five: Key subplots at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

The numbers confirm what our eyes have shown. Scheffler has lived up to his world No. 1 rank for 75% of every golf tournament – but he’s failed to get off the bus repeatedly the last two months. He shot 73 to open the WM Phoenix Open, 10 shots back of the lead. He shot 72 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 10 shots back of the lead. He shot 74 at The Genesis Invitational, eight shots back of the lead. He made valiant attempts at winning in Phoenix and Pebble Beach, nearly completing the comeback and adding to his well-earned lore. He couldn’t quite replicate the same in Los Angeles, but still finished in a tie for 12th.