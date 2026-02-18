PGA TOUR, Genesis, TGR Live continue wildlife relief efforts through California Rises
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Genesis Invitational is back at The Riviera Country Club, just over a year after devastating wildfires rolled through Los Angeles, and the PGA TOUR, Genesis and TGR Live are committed to continuing its relief efforts.
The event will continue to utilize the charitable initiative that began last year, California Rises – which is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for wildfire relief, recovery and rebuilding.
California Rises raised more than $8 million for relief in the immediate response to the wildfires and the aftermath last year. That included nearly $300,000 from Birdies for Good during the 2025 playing of The Genesis Invitational, which pledged additional funds for every birdie, eagle and hole-in-one made during the tournament at Torrey Pines. Fans and visitors also contributed to California Rises through the purchase of tickets and California Rises merchandise. Over the course of the tournament, $23,115 worth of merchandise was sold, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the initiative. In addition, Genesis donated 100 tournament vehicles to nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army – Southern California Division, ThinkWatts Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
This year, California Rises is focused on three key pillars: advancing fire prevention, rebuilding communities and inspiring the next generation. In keeping with that, several charitable efforts will continue throughout the week. Those include:
- The return of Birdies for Good;
- A charitable donation of at least $1 million from Genesis;
- New and expanded California Rises merchandise.
Five holes will contribute to Birdies for Good – the 10th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. For every birdie and eagle, $1,000 will be donated. For every hole-in-one, $25,000 will be donated. The total tally will be a recurring feature on television coverage as well as the PGA TOUR app. Each Birdies for Good hole will also include a custom-built Genesis tee marker.
There will be several on-site activations to raise awareness for California Rises. Merchandise will be widely available across tournament grounds. The products include a new California Rises-themed stuffed animal bear. Hats, T-shirts, hoodies, pins, stickers and keychains are also available for purchase. All proceeds will be contributed to the California Rises fund. Fans at home can purchase from TheGenesisCollection.com.
On Wednesday of tournament week, the PGA TOUR Wives Association and Genesis hosted a special day for children impacted by the wildfires. Select first responders will be invited as Genesis guests with premium experiences. All first responders are eligible for discounted tickets, along with a commemorative California Rises hat upon entry. In addition, more than a dozen first responders will be honorary observers throughout the week.
Proceeds generated through California Rises will benefit the following organizations to make an immediate impact:
- Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation – Supports LAFD by funding essential equipment, training and programs that enhance public safety and emergency response.
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles – Supporting recovery and rebuilding in areas devastated by the LA wildfires.
- Genesis Inspiration Foundation – Restoring and reimagining arts and music programs for children affected by the wildfires.
To donate, and for more information about California Rises, click here.