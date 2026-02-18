PGA TOUR, Genesis, TGR Live continue wildlife relief efforts through California Rises

California Rises raised more than $8 million for relief in the immediate response to the wildfires and the aftermath last year. That included nearly $300,000 from Birdies for Good during the 2025 playing of The Genesis Invitational, which pledged additional funds for every birdie, eagle and hole-in-one made during the tournament at Torrey Pines. Fans and visitors also contributed to California Rises through the purchase of tickets and California Rises merchandise. Over the course of the tournament, $23,115 worth of merchandise was sold, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the initiative. In addition, Genesis donated 100 tournament vehicles to nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army – Southern California Division, ThinkWatts Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.