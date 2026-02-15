Scottie Scheffler falls just short after scorching 63 Sunday at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Those nice things are worth recounting. It began on the first hole, when Scheffler wedged it to 15 feet and drained the putt, the first of many mid-range putts he holed. He hit an exemplary 7-wood on the par-5 second that landed softly and settled 5 feet from the hole. After converting that, Scheffler holed a 10-footer on the third that pushed him to 4-under heading to the fourth tee. He made a pair of pars on Nos. 4 and 5 before landing his next blow on the sixth. In the fairway off the tee, Scheffler laced a 3-wood up the hill that dropped like a feather, 25 feet from the cup. Once he curled that putt in, the race was on.