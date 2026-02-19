PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
The Genesis Invitational: Round 1 resumes after weather delay at Riviera

    LOS ANGELES – The first round of The Genesis Invitational resumed at 1:09 p.m. local time after weather suspended play for almost three hours Thursday morning due to heavy rain.

    A large band of persistent rain hit The Riviera Country Club as play began Thursday, and after players initially played through it for more than an hour, the round was suspended at 10:13 a.m. local time.

    “It was just too much water on the greens. We’re losing greens left and right,” said Orlando Pope, senior director of TV Rules and Video Analyst with the PGA TOUR.

    In the moments leading up to the suspension of play, maintenance crews were out on several greens, squeegeeing them to ensure they were fit for play.

    According to the official TOUR forecast, published Thursday, “the heaviest rain is expected between 10 a.m. and noon (local). Winds will dramatically increase after noon and could gust to 34 mph at times. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will only reach the middle 50s by this afternoon. Total rainfall today is forecast around a half inch.”



    Akshay Bhatia led when play was suspended, 3-under through six holes.

