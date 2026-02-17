Genesis renews as title partner of The Genesis Invitational

As The Genesis Invitational returns to Pacific Palisades in 2026, so too does California Rises, inspired by the resilience, unity and hope of the Los Angeles community. With a focus on rebuilding communities, advancing fire prevention and inspiring the next generation, proceeds raised by the charitable initiative this year will benefit Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Habitat for Humanity will aid in the rebuilding efforts across Los Angeles, while funds directed to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will go toward essential equipment, training and programs that enhance public safety and emergency response. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is focused on restoring and reimagining arts and music programs for children impacted by last year’s wildfires.