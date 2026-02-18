PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Lucas Glover elected Player Advisory Council Chairman

1 Min Read

Latest

Lucas Glover will serve a four-year term (2027-30) on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Lucas Glover has been elected Player Advisory Council (PAC) Chairman for 2026 by the TOUR’s voting membership. The PAC serves as a consulting body that vets and recommends changes to the PGA TOUR Policy Board on behalf of the membership. Glover and Adam Scott were selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman.

    This is the first time Glover has served on the Player Advisory Council. Following his role as PAC Chairman in 2026, Glover will serve a four-year term (2027-30) on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, replacing the seat currently held by Scott.

    With Glover elected PAC Chairman, Rickie Fowler will take Scott’s seat on the 2026 Player Advisory Council. Scott will continue in his role as a Player Director through 2026. This will be Fowler’s third time serving on the Player Advisory Council, having previously served in both 2023 and 2025.

    The 2026 Player Advisory Council was announced in January.

    2026 Player Advisory Council

    • Sam Burns
    • Corey Conners
    • Harris English
    • Rickie Fowler
    • Lucas Glover
    • Brian Harman
    • Charley Hoffman
    • Max Homa
    • Hank Lebioda
    • Max McGreevy
    • Alex Noren
    • Scottie Scheffler
    • Neal Shipley
    • Jordan Spieth
    • Justin Thomas
    • Gary Woodland

    Sponsored by CDW