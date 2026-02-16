APGA returns to TPC Sawgrass for APGA Cisco Black History Month Classic

Chase Johnson: The West Palm Beach resident and Barberton, Ohio, native, is the tournament’s defending champion. He's a two-time APGA Player of the Year (2023, 2024) and seven-time APGA Tour winner. He was the only APGA golfer to play in the 2025 U.S. Open, beating out PGA TOUR stars Rickie Fowler and Max Homa via a playoff in U.S. Open Final (Sectional) Qualifying to earn his ninth PGA TOUR start since 2021. He played in the PGA TOUR’s 2024 The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient.

Marcus Byrd: He's a nine-time APGA Tour winner and the APGA’s Jeff Dailey Player of the Year and Cisco Cup champion in 2025. Washington D.C. native and Temple Hills, Maryland, resident won the 2026 APGA Tour’s season-opening APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational in January at Torrey Pines and received an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open the following week – his ninth PGA TOUR start since 2022.

Willie Mack III: The Orlando resident and Flint, Michigan, native is the APGA’s winningest active player with 17 APGA Tour titles. Mack is also one of its foremost veterans, having played with the APGA annually since he turned pro and debuted in 2011 (the APGA Tour launched in 2010). He holds 10 PGA TOUR starts (two cuts made) and was the only APGA golfer to play in the 2024 U.S. Open.

Kamaiu Johnson: The Tallahassee native and Oviedo, Florida, resident is an eight-time APGA champion after winning in consecutive 2025 events at the APGA Juneteenth Classic in Los Angeles and the APGA at TPC Scottsdale. Johnson made five PGA TOUR starts between 2021 and 2023.

John-Baptiste Hakizimana: A Hobe Sound, Florida, resident and native of Rwanda who immigrated to the United States at 6 years old. The fourth-year APGA Tour golfer won his first APGA tournament in August at the Jefferson Health APGA Classic, in the Philadelphia area, and was runner-up in July’s APGA Two-Man Classic (with playing partner Troy Taylor II).

Kevin Hall: The Cincinnati, Ohio, native has played on the APGA Tour since its establishment in 2010. Hall is the APGA’s only deaf golfer and concluded 2025 by capturing the silver medal at the 25 th Deaflympics in Tokyo in November. In 2025, he won his eighth APGA title at the APGA Daugherty Foundation Championship and, in December, he received the APGA’s Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco, recognizing the player who best embodies the APGA’s spirit of character, sportsmanship, courage and giving back to the game and community. Hall made his PGA TOUR debut as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient at the 2017 The Genesis Invitational. He was the first African American to play college golf at Ohio State, serving as a co-captain during his junior (2002-03) and senior (2003-04) years.

Joey Stills: An Orlando native, Windermere, Florida, resident and University of West Florida product, Stills joined the APGA Tour in 2019 and gained his first APGA title in October 2025 at the Cisco Invitational at Pebble Beach, followed by a tie for fifth place at the Billy Horschel Invitational Presented by Cisco at The Concession GC.

Gregory Odom Jr.: The Memphis, Tennessee, native, Dallas, Texas, resident and 2024 Howard University graduate won the 2024 Cisco Invitational and 2024 Mastercard Tour Championship – the APGA’s two most lucrative events – during his rookie season on the APGA Tour.

Jaime Lopez Rivarola: The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native and University of Georgia product is a two-time APGA Tour winner. In 2025, Rivarola won the APGA at TPC San Antonio and placed runner-up at the APGA at TPC Las Vegas.

Wyatt Worthington II: A Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native and three-time APGA champion, Worthington debuted on the APGA Tour in 2021 and last won in the 2024 APGA at Bally’s Ferry Point. Since October 2025, he finished runner-up in the APGA’s Billy Horschel Invitational Presented by Cisco at The Concession GC and the 2026 APGA Tour’s season-opening APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines GC. Worthington has made five PGA TOUR starts, four of which have come in the PGA Championship – 2024 (at Valhalla), 2023 (at Oak Hill), 2022 (at Southern Hills) and 2016 (at Baltusrol), when he became the second African American PGA of America Golf Professional to play in the PGA Championship.