APGA Cisco Black History Month Awards recognize PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Golf Digest’s Tod Leonard for contributions to APGA

Monahan has served as the Commissioner of the PGA TOUR since 2016, just the fourth person to serve in that role. Under Monahan’s leadership, the partnership forged between the PGA TOUR and APGA for more than a decade has reimagined a pathway to the top of the professional game for golfers from underrepresented communities by opening doors to top-level golf courses, encouraging financial investment and sponsorship and creating long-term impact. APGA players and alumni have earned more than 200 entries into PGA TOUR events. Each year, select APGA Tour events are played at TPC Network properties that host PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, and the APGA Collegiate ranking system provides opportunities for top college players to further their pursuit of making it to the game’s top level.