‘It’s mine now’: How 'stolen' putter helped Collin Morikawa win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It’ll be hard to wrestle from his hands, particularly how he rolled it down the stretch. Morikawa holed a 30-footer for birdie on the 15th hole to take the outright lead Sunday and curled in a hard-breaking 8-footer for birdie on the 16th to get to 22 under. Then on the 18th, needing to get up-and-down from just off the green to win, Morikawa pulled putter – not a wedge – and calmly rolled his ball through a tuft of grass. It settled 16 inches from the hole, which he comfortably converted to return to the winner’s circle.