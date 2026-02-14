AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round after a 68 in Round 3. Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp sit two shots back at 17 under, while Jacob Bridgeman is at 16 under. Hideki Matsuyama carded his third straight 67 to get to 15 under.