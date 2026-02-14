PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | AT&T Pebble Beach | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | AT&T Pebble Beach | 2026

    Written by Staff

    A star-studded field takes on some of the most scenic coastline on the PGA TOUR this week in the year’s first Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Two-time PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round after a 68 in Round 3. Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp sit two shots back at 17 under, while Jacob Bridgeman is at 16 under. Hideki Matsuyama carded his third straight 67 to get to 15 under.

    Here's how to follow the finale from Pebble Beach.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 11:28 a.m. (Stream 2, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Max McGreevy
    • 10:22 a.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Justin Rose, Pierceson Coody, Rory McIlroy
    • 12:01 p.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R3
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    -19

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T2

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    -16

    5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    6

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    6

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F
