AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Highlights | Round 3 | AT&T Pebble Beach | 2026
A star-studded field takes on some of the most scenic coastline on the PGA TOUR this week in the year’s first Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Two-time PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round after a 68 in Round 3. Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp sit two shots back at 17 under, while Jacob Bridgeman is at 16 under. Hideki Matsuyama carded his third straight 67 to get to 15 under.
Here's how to follow the finale from Pebble Beach.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 11:28 a.m. (Stream 2, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Max McGreevy
- 10:22 a.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Justin Rose, Pierceson Coody, Rory McIlroy
- 12:01 p.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)