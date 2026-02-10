Charlie Woods verbally commits to golf at Florida State University
Written by Kevin Prise
High school junior Charlie Woods has verbally committed to play college golf at Florida State beginning in fall 2027, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.
Woods currently stands No. 21 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings, with his junior golf accomplishments highlighted by a win at last year’s AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational. He’s currently a high school junior at The Benjamin School in south Florida, which won a state title last fall as Woods carded a team-best 68.
Woods is the son of 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, and the duo has been a mainstay at the PNC Championship in recent years, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the 2021 event.
"It's fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see where the opportunities that he has that he has created for himself by playing better, places that he could play, wants to play and ultimately we'll decide where he wants to go play," the elder Woods said at last fall’s Hero World Challenge.
The younger Woods is slated to team with No. 1-ranked junior Miles Russell, who committed to Florida State in June. Official signing day will come in November.
The Florida State men's golf pipeline under coach Trey Jones has included Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton in recent years. The Seminoles finished in ninth place at last spring's NCAA Championship, one stroke shy of match play.