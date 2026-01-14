Rory McIlroy makes this equipment switch for first time in his career

The experiment started in his last start of 2025 at the Crown Australian Open, where McIlroy looked set on adding just a 4- through 6-iron in the cavity back make to help with the longer irons, but ended up with a full set for the weekend at Royal Melbourne GC and finished the week +0.59 in Strokes Gained: Approach. He also went on to use them in Boston Common's Season 2 TGL debut, and now is taking them from the big screen to the course again.