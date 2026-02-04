PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Health care executive Terry Clark appointed CEO at PGA of America

Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

    Written by Associated Press

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The PGA of America has appointed UnitedHealth Group executive Terry Clark to be the next CEO, the second time in its last three hires the organization has chosen a business leader who was on its board of directors.

    Clark, the chief marketing officer at UnitedHealth Group, has been an independent director on the board of PGA of America since 2024. He replaces Derek Sprague, a past PGA president who resigned to spend more time with his family in upstate New York.

    Clark takes over at a time of high turnover at the PGA of America, the organization of 30,000 golf professionals that runs the PGA Championship for men, women and seniors, and the Ryder Cup when it is held in America.

    Along with Sprague leaving, four C-suite executives have taken new jobs in the last year, including Jeff Price (chief commercial officer) and John Easterbrook (chief membership officer).

    Seth Waugh, a longtime CEO at Deutsche Bank, was serving as independent director for the PGA when he became its CEO in 2018 and served for six years. His tenure included moving the headquarters from South Florida to a new facility north of Dallas.

    "Terry has earned the board's trust through years of disciplined leadership, sound judgment, and a deep respect for the PGA of America, our members, and our mission,” said Nathan Charnes, the vice president who is in line to become the PGA's next president in November.

    "At a time when continuity, stability, and long-term focus are essential, the board is confident Terry is the right leader to guide the Association forward and continue advancing the game in meaningful and sustainable ways.”

    Clark also has been chief marketing and customer officer at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Optum is one of the key sponsors of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    “My focus will be on providing clarity, strengthening our culture, and empowering our teams to support our members and PGA of America golf professionals at the highest level, while elevating our major championships and marquee events as defining stages for the game, our partners, and the communities we serve,” Clark said in a statement.

    Kerry Haigh, the PGA's chief competitions officer, will continue as interim CEO until Clark takes over in March.

