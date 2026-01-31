Joel Dahmen rising to occasion at just the right time at Torrey Pines
Written by Lisa Antonucci
He may be six shots behind leader Justin Rose – the world No. 10 who appears to be stopping Father Time in his tracks at Torrey Pines – but for Joel Dahmen, his position in solo-second place on the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open is already a victory.
Not that he’ll tell you that.
In fact, he told CBS commentator Jim Nantz that, “It’s just golf.”
Elaborating to the media following his 4-under 68 on Saturday, Dahmen noted: “Out on the golf course, it is just golf. Like you can't do anything else. You can't do anything more, right? You can only hit the 7-iron as good as you can hit it. You can only go through your process as good as you can. I mean, you try to keep it just golf.
“I mean, it's my career, it's my livelihood, it's how I take care of my family and it's been amazing to me, but you have to dumb it down a little bit when you're out there and try to just remember it is just golf. Then Sunday night you can add up all the cool things and all the neat things that happened after that.”
But don’t be fooled by the cool demeanor. Dahmen knows his strong play couldn’t come at a better time for the nine-year PGA TOUR veteran, who has just one title on his resume (the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) but loads of fans thanks to his endearing turn in the first season of Netflix’s “Full Swing.” But popularity doesn’t win golf tournaments, and after making just 12 cuts in 28 starts last season, Dahmen landed on the wrong side of the FedExCup standings after finishing 93rd in 2025, well short of the top 70 cutoff.
And after a standout round Friday at Torrey Pines’ North Course – he carded three eagles in a 9-under 63 – Dahmen admitted that the prospect of an unknown schedule was an uncomfortable reality.
“For 10 years out here, I’ve kind of got to pick my schedule mostly, and it’s been great,” Dahmen told Golf Digest. “And I would say there’s a part in mid-December where I wasn’t doing a lot and hanging out with the family, and at times you’d be like, ‘I wonder if I’m only gonna get into 12, 15 events.’”
Dahmen was unsure of his chances at getting into Farmers, as well. He was the fifth alternate, but he was a round-about beneficiary when two spots were added to the Farmers field as part of Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR.
A strong finish this week would go a long way towards helping Dahmen clear up some of that uncertainty. With one round left, his current projected standing in the FedExCup – in sixth – puts him firmly into the Aon Swing 5, where he has a chance of playing his way into Signature Events. He has a sponsor exemption into next week’s WM Phoenix Open, which is the cutoff for the Aon Swing 5 for spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
At 15-under – a scoring mark that would have beaten or matched the winning score of the last six editions of the Farmers – Dahmen knows he can only play his game and enjoy his position playing in the final pairing for two days straight.
“I don't get to play in the final group as much as some other guys, and so I try to look around and I try to enjoy it a little bit,” he said. “It's really cool that people like watching me play golf or are out supporting me. That's never going to get old.”
As for how he’ll handle Rose, Dahmen said jokingly: “My only hope is if he doesn't set his alarm or he somehow starts hitting in the rough on the back nine maybe. I don't know. The way he's playing and what he's doing, I would be pleased with second place.”