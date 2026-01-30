Brooks Koepka battles to make weekend in return to TOUR at Farmers Insurance Open

“I think yesterday I was excited to play, nervous, and kind of didn't know what to expect, but today was, today felt more normal, I guess,” Koepka said. “But yeah, I mean, don't get me wrong, I definitely still got antsy but I guess maybe a little bit of nerves, just trying to figure it out and test -- see where my game's at too, right? I feel like I'm playing really well. It's just been a long layoff.”