Brooks Koepka battles to make weekend in return to TOUR at Farmers Insurance Open
2 Min Read
Brooks Koepka makes eagle putt on No. 17 at Farmers
Written by Paul Hodowanic
One start. One made cut.
Brooks Koepka will play the weekend in his first event back on the PGA TOUR. The five-time major champion shot 4-under 68 on Friday to make the cut on the number at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Koepka hasn’t accomplished what he’s accomplished in the sport by setting the goal of just making the cut, but for his first tournament back – and all the fanfare and nervousness that came with it – playing 72 holes was the main priority at Torrey Pines. Koepka played his final seven holes in 2 under to squeeze through on the number. He is 3 under through two days, 14 strokes behind leader Justin Rose.
“It feels good,” Koepka said afterward. “Just wanted to play four days this week, I think that was important.”
Koepka said there was no rust in his return, mostly just nerves – and an ice-cold putter – that hindered him. The American putted slightly better Friday, though his push to the weekend came down to the last holes.
After making the turn in 3 under, including a highlight eagle on the par-5 17th, Koepka bogeyed the par-4 second hole, his 11th hole of the day, to drop below the projected cut line.
But Koepka added birdies at the fifth and seventh to vault himself on the right side of the number and parred the final two holes to secure a weekend tee time.
“I think yesterday I was excited to play, nervous, and kind of didn't know what to expect, but today was, today felt more normal, I guess,” Koepka said. “But yeah, I mean, don't get me wrong, I definitely still got antsy but I guess maybe a little bit of nerves, just trying to figure it out and test -- see where my game's at too, right? I feel like I'm playing really well. It's just been a long layoff.”
Koepka was pleased with his improvements off the tee. He hit only eight fairways, but that was better than the six he hit in the first round. Crucially, Koepka hit 16 greens, giving himself more birdie opportunities and much less stress as he navigated the cutline.
“Got two days to figure it out and kind of really see where my game's at,” Koepka said, “kind of take the reins off and go.”