PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Tony Finau notches ace at Farmers Insurance Open for first hole-in-one of 2026 TOUR season

1 Min Read

Latest

Tony Finau makes first ace of season, holes it from 215 yards at Farmers

Tony Finau makes first ace of season, holes it from 215 yards at Farmers

    Written by Lisa Antonucci

    SAN DIEGO – Tony Finau recorded the first ace of the 2026 PGA TOUR season on Thursday, finding the cup from 215 yards out on the par-3 16th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The hole-in-one marked the fourth ace of Finau’s career. He’s also recorded the elusive “1” at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, the 2020 World Wide Technology Championship and most recently, at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

    The ace was a welcome disruption to a scorecard that featured three bogeys over his previous four holes, taking Finau from 3 over on the day to 1 over. He followed up with a birdie on 17 and finished the day at even par, 10 shots behind leader Justin Rose.

    Finau's hole-in-one is just the third ever in competition history to be recorded at the South Course's 16th hole, which is playing as the 11th hardest hole on the course this week.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 30, 2026

    How to watch Farmers: Watch second-round action at Torrey Pines

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 27, 2026

    Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch action from Torrey

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    John Parry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    2

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    2

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW