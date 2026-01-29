Tony Finau notches ace at Farmers Insurance Open for first hole-in-one of 2026 TOUR season
1 Min Read
Tony Finau makes first ace of season, holes it from 215 yards at Farmers
Written by Lisa Antonucci
SAN DIEGO – Tony Finau recorded the first ace of the 2026 PGA TOUR season on Thursday, finding the cup from 215 yards out on the par-3 16th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The hole-in-one marked the fourth ace of Finau’s career. He’s also recorded the elusive “1” at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, the 2020 World Wide Technology Championship and most recently, at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
The ace was a welcome disruption to a scorecard that featured three bogeys over his previous four holes, taking Finau from 3 over on the day to 1 over. He followed up with a birdie on 17 and finished the day at even par, 10 shots behind leader Justin Rose.
Finau's hole-in-one is just the third ever in competition history to be recorded at the South Course's 16th hole, which is playing as the 11th hardest hole on the course this week.