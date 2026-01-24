The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Final Round
1 Min Read
Blades Brown’s impressive closing birdie is the Shot of the Day
The American Express returns to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and features a $9.2 million purse. The 7,210-yard, par-72 course will host the field competing for the title and features a 54-hole cut on Saturday. Sepp Straka won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under.
Si Woo Kim holds the solo lead heading into Sunday after a 6-under 66 at La Quinta Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown are one shot back, tied at 21-under. Wyndham Clark is two shots back, tied with Eric Cole, after closing Saturday with five birdies over his final six holes.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 12:29 p.m. (Marquee group): Zach Bauchou, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 11:45 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 12:40 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.