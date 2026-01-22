The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Highlights | Round 1 | The American Express | 2026
The American Express returns to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and features a $9.2 million purse. The 7,210-yard, par-72 course will host the field competing for the title and features a 54-hole cut on Saturday. Sepp Straka won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under.
After Round 1, Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody are tied for the lead at 10-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among a pack of nine players at 9-under, which includes Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin and 2021 tournament champion Si Woo Kim.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 12:14 p.m. (Marquee group): Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:36 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 12:58 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
- 11:41 a.m. (Main feed): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
SATURDAY
- 1:31 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Harris English
- TBD (Main feed): TBD
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.