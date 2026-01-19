'Where the Best Belong': Preview 2026 action on PGA TOUR
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season has arrived, and the message is clearer than ever: The world’s greatest players, most storied venues and celebrated events can be found on the TOUR.
PGA TOUR events are played at the most recognisable and historic courses, with nine current venues appearing on the PGA TOUR schedule for more than half a century.
Look no further than the first three months of the year for the intersection of legacy and greatness. Next week, TOUR players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, will tee it up at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. The winning roster at Torrey Pines runs deep, from golf legends like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to the TOUR's current stars in Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg (when The Genesis Invitational was contested here in 2025).
Next month, the TOUR continues its West Coast Swing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament's winning legacy spans Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Tom Watson, Woods, Jordan Spieth and, most recently, Rory McIlroy, who called Pebble Beach one of the "cathedrals of golf."
Rory McIlroy wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In March, Scottie Scheffler will attempt to tie Jack Nicklaus for the most wins at THE PLAYERS Championship (three) at TPC Sawgrass, one of golf's most iconic venues. Currently, Scheffler is tied with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Davis Love III and Fred Couples, among others, with two PLAYERS wins.
Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back at THE PLAYERS
“What you’re seeing us do here is kind of double down on what we’re hearing from fans, players and partners,” said PGA TOUR Chief Marketing Officer Andy Weitz. “That when you want to see the world’s greatest players play in the most iconic tournaments at the most storied venues, you want to tune in to the PGA TOUR.”
Recent structural changes—as well as those forthcoming by the PGA TOUR’s Future Competition Committee—raise the competitive stakes like never before. Only the top-100 players in the 2025 FedExCup standings through the end of the FedExCup Playoffs earned fully exempt status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season. Previously, 125 players earned that security. Now, the players ranked Nos. 101–125 face conditional status, knowing that every shot matters.
The margin for errors is slimmer and the consequences sharper. The changes are all about showcasing how the game’s top players rise above the rest in meaningful competition every week and throughout the entire season. Now more than ever, players are focused on qualifying for the TOUR Championship and winning the FedExCup as the ultimate representation of how a truly great season is rewarded through meritocracy.
Meaningful competition, week after week. This is, after all, "Where the Best Belong."