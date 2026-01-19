Joel Dahmen betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Dahmen's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|2024
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At The American Express
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T17
|13-9-2-7
|29
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.465
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dahmen averaged -0.421 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Dahmen averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.