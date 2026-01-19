PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joel Dahmen missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at The American Express.

    Dahmen's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC64-71-73-8
    2024MC68-69-72-7
    2021MC69-74-1

    At The American Express

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT1713-9-2-729
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.465

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dahmen averaged -0.421 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Dahmen averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW