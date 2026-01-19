Will Zalatoris betting profile: The American Express
Will Zalatoris finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Zalatoris's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|2024
|T34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|2023
|T36
|69-69-67-67
|-16
|2022
|T6
|71-61-70-67
|-19
At The American Express
- In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish over his last ten appearances at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.543
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.263 shows strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has struggled with a -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has contributed to his -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total average during that span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The American Express.
