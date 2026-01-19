PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at The American Express.

    Zalatoris's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1266-66-69-70-17
    2024T3468-69-65-68-18
    2023T3669-69-67-67-16
    2022T671-61-70-67-19

    At The American Express

    • In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-66-69-70-1756.833

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish over his last ten appearances at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.543

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.263 shows strength in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has struggled with a -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has contributed to his -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total average during that span.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW