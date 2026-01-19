Will Zalatoris betting profile: The American Express

Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish over his last ten appearances at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.

Zalatoris has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.