Zecheng Dou betting profile: The American Express
Zecheng Dou finished tied for 62nd at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Dou's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T62
|70-68-68-70
|-12
At The American Express
- In Dou's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.5
Dou's recent performances
- Dou's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 55th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|-0.327
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.038
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.368
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|-0.111
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|-0.032
|-1.222
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.327 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dou has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of The American Express.
