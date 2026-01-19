PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Zecheng Dou finished tied for 62nd at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Dou at The American Express.

    Dou's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6270-68-68-70-12

    At The American Express

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.5

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 55th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged -1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee85-0.327-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.038-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.368-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting64-0.111-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total55-0.032-1.222

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.327 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.038 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

