TGR Foundation celebrates more than $50 million raised to expand educational impact to new communities at 30th anniversary event
3 Min Read
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary year began with a landmark announcement that over $50 million has been raised to support TGR Foundation’s mission. All proceeds will be utilized to develop and scale new programs and expand into more under-resourced communities, enabling TGR Foundation to reach more young people with deeper impact.
“Tonight was a reminder that the legacy I’m most proud of isn’t on the golf course; it’s the work we’ve done to positively impact the lives of students through TGR Foundation,” said Tiger Woods, founder of TGR Foundation. “I am excited for what’s next as we expand alongside our great supporters to reach more young people from communities in need.”
Invitees to the 30th anniversary event, RED: Celebrating Legacy, included historical philanthropic supporters as well as new partners who have recently committed to investing in new and expanded programming. Additionally, the event featured the launch of Club 15, a new leadership-giving society, and capital commitments to new markets. The evening culminated with TGR Foundation announcing the opening of a new TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta. Arthur Blank announced a $20 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to lead the development of the new educational facility.
“I have immense respect and admiration for Tiger, not only for his legendary career, but for the way he continues to lead with purpose off the course,” said Arthur M. Blank, chairman, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “It’s truly an honor to partner with someone who believes so deeply in the power of education and community. Seeing the impact of TGR Foundation, from the Learning Labs to the hundreds of thousands of students empowered through its programs, is incredibly inspiring and I look forward to seeing the impact the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta makes on our community.”
At the TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary event on Wednesday night, Arthur M. Blank pledged $20 million from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation to build a new TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta to empower students through education (TGR Foundation/Jenna Bascom).
“RED presented by EY was the perfect event to unite people who believe in the power of education to change lives,” said Cyndi Court, CEO of TGR Foundation.“It starts with the transformational vision of our founder, Tiger Woods. He remains steadfast in his commitment to expand the impact of TGR Foundation as we help shape the next generation through education and career readiness. As we kick off the foundation’s 30th anniversary year, we are energized by the overwhelming support and thankful to EY US, Arthur Blank and all our supporters who stand with us in empowering students to thrive.”
The event marked the start of TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary year with Golf Channel supporting as media partner and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as presenting partner. In addition, TGR Foundation and EY US will begin a year-long collaboration that will support educational programs at its Learning Labs, where students receive opportunities, experiences and guidance that help them prepare for the future.
Saafiya Gresham, a TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia alumna who is now a freshman at Temple University, at the 30th anniversary event for Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation which celebrated raising more than $50 million to expand educational programs to new communities (TGR Foundation/Jenna Bascom).
“TGR Foundation and EY US have a shared vision of inspiring the next generation. Together, we are creating opportunities that provide access to education, skills and mentorship to build the future leaders our communities need,” said Julie Boland, EY US CEO and Americas Managing Partner.
Founded by Woods in 1996, TGR Foundation is dedicated to ensuring students from underserved communities have the tools and support needed to pursue their passions and prepare for careers and lifelong success. TGR Foundation has touched the lives of over three million young people, including more than 217,000 students, through its Learning Labs.