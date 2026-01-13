PGA TOUR Studios kicks off second year with 'Mindful,' new series exploring power of mental game in golf
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One year after lights on at PGA TOUR Studios – the TOUR’s state-of-the-art production studio at its headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – the Studios’ team continues to build on its unique player access, growing production capabilities and storytelling expertise with "Mindful," a new series that explores the power of the mental game and the ways players stay grounded through golf’s highs and lows.
Knowing core and casual fans appreciate – and are clamoring for more – behind-the-scenes access that only the TOUR can provide, "Mindful" will delve into how golf impacts the lives of its players, off the course, in their own words. Each episode will focus on a different player or story, with the series premiere featuring PGA TOUR player Bud Cauley.
"Mindful" is the latest original offering from PGA TOUR Studios, joining a growing portfolio of content that delivers more than world-class competition coverage, including the Emmy-nominated "Scottie 24 in partnership with Rolex," "Xander Embedded" presented by Avis and "Truth or Putt presented by Dunkin’," among other projects.
"Mindful: Bud Cauley" premieres Thursday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR social channels. A new episode will debut each month, spotlighting a different player or storyline in the game of golf, with the second episode featuring comedian and PGA TOUR fan Katt Williams.
“We’re excited to introduce 'Mindful' as our latest original, showcasing PGA TOUR Studios’ ability to create innovative, engaging content that deepens fans’ connections to the game and its players,” said Michael Riceman, PGA TOUR senior vice president, content and production. “Through raw, player-driven storytelling, 'Mindful' brings fans closer to the game of golf while giving them insight into the people and personalities who play it.”
After a tragic car accident nearly derailed his career in 2018, "Mindful: Bud Cauley" will explore the resilience and perseverance that helped Cauley work his way back to the top of the game. Fans will hear from Cauley and those closest to him as he reflects on his recovery journey and the mental fortitude that fueled his comeback.
"Mindful: Katt Williams," the second episode premiering Feb. 12, will delve into the ways the comedian frames golf as a reflection of life, discussing how the game has taught him to stay focused in the face of obstacles.
"Mindful" is produced by Ben Gavlik and Sean Martin, directed by Skyler Morton and edited by Josh Wallace, with executive production by Laura Neal and Michael Riceman.