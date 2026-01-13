Scottie Scheffler named GWAA’s 2025 Player of the Year
Written by Staff
Scottie Scheffler was named the 2025 Male Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA).
“I am extremely honored to win the GWAA Player of the Year Award for the third time,” said Scheffler, who also won the GWAA honor in 2022. “The 2025 season was a year I will never forget. From winning the PGA Championship and The Open Championship to breaking through at my hometown event, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, it was truly a special year.”
Jeeno Thitikul and Stewart Cink were also awarded Player of the Year honors in their respective divisions. The winners were announced on Tuesday.
Scheffler won six times last year, including major titles at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He recorded a PGA TOUR-best 17 top-10 finishes in 20 starts and led the circuit in scoring average by nearly a full shot en route to repeating as the GWAA’s Male Player of the Year. Scheffler also won the award in 2022.
Scheffler received 62.7 percent of the vote. The other male nominees were Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy.
GWAA’s Senior Player of the Year Cink won three times in 21 starts on the PGA TOUR Champions, capped with a victory at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
“I am so honored to be named Player of the Year by the GWAA,” Cink said. “It means a lot when journalists who have been covering our sport for so long are the ones deciding, and I certainly value their thoughts and opinions. I have high goals and expectations as I continue my career, and it’s been a joy making the transition out to the PGA TOUR Champions. I’m very excited to continue in 2026 and beyond.”
Cink received 38.2 percent of the vote. The other senior nominees were Steve Allan, Ángel Cabrera, Padraig Harrington and Miguel Angel Jiménez.
Thitikul capped a historic season on the LPGA by successfully defending her title at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Thitikul, 22, of Thailand, won three times and set the LPGA’s season scoring-average record at 68.681 strokes per round while leading the 2025 money list and ascending to the women’s No. 1 ranking in the world.
“This award means a lot to me,” Thitikul said. “I’m incredibly thankful to the golf writers and to my team and family who believed in me all year. It’s special to be recognized for a season that challenged and shaped me.”
Thitikul received 68.2 percent of the vote for Female Player of the Year. The other nominees were Minjee Lee and Miyu Yamashita.
The three player of the year recipients will be recognized on April 8 during the 52nd annual ISPS Handa GWAA Awards Dinner at Augusta, Georgia, on the eve of the Masters Tournament.