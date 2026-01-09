PGA TOUR unveils 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule featuring two new events

The FedExCup Fall will begin for the first time in North Carolina with the Biltmore Championship Asheville (Sept. 14-20) at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. The inaugural event, sponsored by Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville, marks the PGA TOUR’s return to the Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time in more than 80 years, when Ben Hogan won the final three iterations of the Asheville Open from 1940 to 1942.