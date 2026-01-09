PGA TOUR unveils 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule featuring two new events
The PGA TOUR revealed Friday its schedule for the 2026 FedExCup Fall, an eight-event slate that plays a critical role in finalizing eligibility for the 2027 PGA TOUR Season. The 2026 FedExCup Fall is highlighted by previously announced events in Asheville, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas, as well as a new PGA TOUR Mexico swing across Vallarta and Los Cabos.
Also occurring during the 2026 FedExCup Fall calendar is the much-anticipated 16th edition of the Presidents Cup, featuring the United States Team against the International Team, which will be contested Sept. 21-27 at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.
“The PGA TOUR is pleased to unveil its 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule, introducing exciting new U.S. events in addition to the global appeal of stops in Japan, Mexico and Bermuda,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer. “Fans can expect rich storylines to unfold across the FedExCup Fall as players look to secure or improve their status for the following season.”
The FedExCup Fall will begin for the first time in North Carolina with the Biltmore Championship Asheville (Sept. 14-20) at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. The inaugural event, sponsored by Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville, marks the PGA TOUR’s return to the Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time in more than 80 years, when Ben Hogan won the final three iterations of the Asheville Open from 1940 to 1942.
The FedExCup Fall continues with the Bank of Utah Championship (Sept. 28-Oct. 4) at Black Desert Resort, the Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 5-11) at Yokohama Country Club in Japan and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Oct. 19-25) at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. As previously announced, the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 26-Nov. 1) in Vallarta, Mexico, moves from the spring to the FedExCup Fall, while the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 2-8) wraps up the Mexico swing at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.
The PGA TOUR then travels to Austin, Texas, for the recently announced Good Good Championship (Nov. 9-15) at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The inaugural event, sponsored by the popular entertainment and lifestyle brand, marks the PGA TOUR’s return to Austin after a three-year hiatus. The FedExCup Fall then concludes with The RSM Classic (Nov. 16-22), where the FedExCup Fall standings are finalized at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
All eight FedExCup Fall events will be broadcast on Golf Channel and the World Feed, produced from PGA TOUR Studios. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will broadcast all domestic FedExCup Fall events alongside SiriusXM, which will also carry coverage of the three events across Bermuda and Mexico.
The Presidents Cup, hosted in 2026 by Medinah Country Club outside Chicago with broadcast coverage on NBC and Golf Channel, features Captain Brandt Snedeker leading the United States Team versus Captain Geoff Ogilvy and the International Team. Medinah Country Club is the sixth different United States venue to host the Presidents Cup, with the biennial team event adding to an illustrious list of tournaments hosted at Course #3, including the BMW Championship, the Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and the U.S. Senior Open.
The PGA TOUR’s Challenge Season follows the FedExCup Fall, offering fans a trio of events that showcase TOUR stars competing in unique formats, beginning with the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge (Nov. 30-Dec. 6). The 2026 campaign then concludes with the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational (Dec. 7-13), co-sanctioned with the LPGA, and the PNC Championship (Dec. 14-20). The Hero World Challenge and Grant Thornton Invitational coverage will be available on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel. The PNC Championship coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock.
2026 FedExCup Fall schedule
|Month
|Dates
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|FedExCup Points
|Purse (in millions)
|Coverage
|Sept.
|14-20
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|The Cliffs at Walnut Cove
|Asheville, North Carolina
|500
|5
|Golf Channel, ESPN+, SXM
|21-27
|Presidents Cup
|Medinah Country Club
|Chicago, Illinois
|NBC, Golf Channel, SXM
|Oct.
|28-4
|Bank of Utah Championship
|Black Desert Resort Golf Course
|Ivins, Utah
|500
|6
|Golf Channel, ESPN+, SXM
|5-11
|Baycurrent Classic
|Yokohama Country Club
|Yokohama, Japan
|500
|8
|Golf Channel
|12-18
|OFF
|19-25
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|500
|6
|Golf Channel, SXM
|Nov.
|26-1
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course
|Vallarta, México
|500
|6
|Golf Channel, SXM
|2-8
|World Wide Technology Championship
|El Cardonal at Diamante
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|500
|6
|Golf Channel, SXM
|9-15
|Good Good Championship
|Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons Course)
|Austin, Texas
|500
|6
|Golf Channel, ESPN+, SXM
|16-22
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course)
|St. Simons Island, Georgia
|500
|7.4
|Golf Channel, ESPN+, SXM