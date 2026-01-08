PGA TOUR announces expansion to Player Equity Program
(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR has announced a meaningful enhancement to the Player Equity Program, expanding the scope of who will receive equity in PGA TOUR Enterprises moving forward.
The top 50 players in the 2026 FedExCup standings, through the 2026 BMW Championship, will now earn recurring equity grants in PGA TOUR Enterprises. PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp distributed a memo to TOUR membership on Thursday detailing the enhancements.
The enhancements to the Player Equity Program further align the PGA TOUR’s interests around the common goal of building the best, strongest product for fans, players and partners.
In total, nearly 200 PGA TOUR members are currently equity holders, with more than $1 billion in granted equity value to date. All members will be eligible to earn equity through this enhancement, regardless of whether they already hold any equity stake.
Established in 2024, the Player Equity Program is a first-of-its-kind in professional sports, and an important element of PGA TOUR Enterprises, the for-profit entity that houses the TOUR’s commercial assets, including sponsorship and media agreements. In creating a for-profit legal entity for the first time, Enterprises can reinvest capital directly into the game of golf, including the Player Equity Program.
The expansion of the program is in direct response to feedback Rolapp and TOUR leadership received from members during a player meeting at last season’s Rocket Classic, as well as the November 2025 Board meeting.
The equity grants for the top 50 players in the 2026 FedExCup will be awarded in April 2027, according to the memo.