At 50, Tiger Woods is still golf’s central force, but in a different way

Woods’ day on that Tuesday in the Bahamas began in the media center for what has become his annual State of the Union on everything about him and the PGA TOUR. He spoke about getting clearance to start chipping and putting and the unclear timeline for when he may return. Somehow, though, the news of Woods’ next comeback took a backseat. Instead, the presser was mostly focused on the future of the PGA TOUR and Woods’ role in shaping it. It was there that Woods said the product would be “far better than what we have now for everyone involved” because of the work of the Future Competitions Committee, which he is chairing. He noted they’ve torn down and looked at models that would reshape PGA TOUR competition and of the countless hours and meetings he’s held in his role on the FCC and the PGA TOUR Policy Board.