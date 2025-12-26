PGA TOUR photographers pick their 10 favorite photos of 2025
3 Min Read
Rory McIlroy poses with THE PLAYERS Championship trophy after defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The award-winning PGA TOUR photography team selected their favorite shots from the 2025 season.
Take some time to look back on a tremendous season through the lenses of those who witnessed it on the ground and read more about their thoughts on why each picture stood out to them as we look back on the year.
Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his son Bennett Scheffler and the Claret Jug on the 18th green after winning The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"A simple moment between father and son that just shows what Scottie Scheffler is all about. He's got the Claret Jug, but that's clearly not what's most important to him."
Rory McIlroy during the trophy ceremony after defeating J.J. Spaun in a Monday playoff to win THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Tracy Wilcox
"I enjoy the challenge of finding an alternate angle or framing an ordinary photo in a different way. This tournament ended on a Monday and was a playoff between two players, so I knew the actual winning putting was probably not going to yield much celebration. So, I opted to look for a different perspective during the trophy presentation."
J.J. Spaun reacts to making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"None of us were expecting J.J. Spaun to make this putt, and I remember not even knowing if I got the putter in the frame at all. To capture that feeling of a dream becoming reality is such a special moment."
Keegan Bradley reacts to making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"I intentionally shot this tight, instead of the typical winning photo with the crowd in the background, knowing Keegan Bradley would bring the emotion when he won the Travelers Championship. He delivered."
Michael Brennan celebrates with his caddie, Jeff Kirkpatrick, after he wins the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivans, Utah. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Tracy Wilcox
"The challenge is always trying to find the right spot to get a 'moment' and not getting cluttered with others on the green. I knew this was going to be a huge moment for Michael Brennan. After leading the points list on PGA TOUR Americas, this win in Utah allowed him to jump past the Korn Ferry Tour and secure status on the PGA TOUR. The hug was so hard and impactful you can see the bend in the flagstick as they come together."
Rory McIlroy reacts to making the winning putt on the 18th green during a playoff at the final round of Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"It's obviously an incredible moment, but it sums up the sport of golf in one photo. The joyous victory and the stinging defeat in dramatic light with the shadows spilling. Definitely one of my favorites of the year."
Tommy Fleetwood stands with his caddie, Ian Finnis, on the 18th fairway, during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"The last moment of waiting before Tommy finally gets his long-awaited win. And to get it with his caddie was great as they get ready to take on the winning moment together. I also just love the framing and reflection of the clubhouse in the water."
Logan McAllister is silhouetted while hitting balls on the practice range in the morning during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance at French Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Tracy Wilcox
"I am a huge fan of silhouettes. For me, I like to try to find a silhouette that still tells a story. This was a nice, quiet moment early morning on the range for a player with his caddie, grinding away. Thought it represented the quietness amidst the chaos of the grind on the Korn Ferry Tour."
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Image taken with a drone.) An aerial view of the seventh hole prior to AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"We are always trying to get unique perspectives and this is typically not the angle you see of the sixth at Pebble Beach, so it's fun to get a different look at such an iconic hole."
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Photographer: Ben Jared
"I love doing silhouette photos and it's always enjoyable to do them with Scottie Scheffler and his unmistakable golf swing. Then to set the scene with the fans and the water that overlooks Torrey Pines created a very appealing look."