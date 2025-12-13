PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry update: New father Cooper Dossey chasing first PGA TOUR card at Q-School

“I'm a very emotional golfer, whether that be tears or whether that be anger," said Dossey. "I think that before having a kid, I've struggled a lot with identity and golf and that being who I am, and I think that now, being a dad, and, like I said, honestly, watching my wife go through the process of labor has made golf less important, and that still means I care. I still want to play really badly. I want to play really well tomorrow and get my TOUR card, but I feel like I'm safe because of what my savior did on the cross. And I think that seeing the greatest miracle that he allows us to experience on earth through birth has changed my perspective a lot out there.”