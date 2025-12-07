Scottie Scheffler wraps 2025 with T4 in the Bahamas – now, will he win Player of the Year?

Scheffler boasts gaudier statistical markers. He won six times, including two majors – the PGA Championship and Open Championship. He hasn’t finished outside the top eight of an event since March. He led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring Average, along with a litany of other metrics, big and small. Meanwhile, McIlroy won three times, though that included his second PLAYERS Championship and an enthralling Masters victory that secured McIlroy the career Grand Slam and his place in sporting lore. That alone has given McIlroy an emotional edge in the proceedings. Scheffler might’ve been more accomplished in 2025, but did anyone have a better year than McIlroy, who also added an away Ryder Cup victory to his coffers in September?