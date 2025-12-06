See who advanced, fell short at Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Cut-line drama centered around Ohio State alum Maxwell Moldovan, who made birdie on the 72nd hole to post 7-under and then waited for roughly an hour to see if his score would hold up. “It felt really good for a while, and then it started looking kind of bleak, like it might not hold on,” he said after. “I’ve played some awesome golf this year, and I’ve had some really tough moments. I feel like the way this year’s been, that was the way it was supposed to happen today. It was stressful, but I’m really grateful that it happened the way it did.”