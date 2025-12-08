Ryan Elmore betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Ryan Elmore of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 26, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ryan Elmore has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will take place at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Elmore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Elmore's recent performances
- Elmore has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Elmore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Elmore's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Elmore for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Elmore as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.