Andre Chi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Andre Chi of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Andre Chi has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of securing his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Chi has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Chi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|82-79
|+19
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|81-74
|+13
|--
Chi's recent performances
- Chi has no recorded top 20 finishes based on available tournament data, which shows only recorded tournaments where he missed the cut.
- He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chi has an average of -1.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -6.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.216
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.058
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.817
|-1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.460
|-2.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-6.552
|-6.552
Chi's advanced stats and rankings
- Chi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.216 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards showed decent length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Chi sported a -1.058 mark. He struggled with a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chi delivered a -2.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 32.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time with a 37.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
