Hero World Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Written by Staff
The Hero World Challenge features a $5 million purse and takes place at the 7,449-yard, par-72 Albany GC in Albany, Bahamas. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under, his second in as many years.
Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Akshay Bhatia and J.J. Spaun share the lead at 10-under after 36 holes. Two-time defending champion Scheffler is one shot back of the lead, tied with Sepp Straka and Alex Noren at 9-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock
