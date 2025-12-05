PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Hero World Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 2 | Hero World Challenge

Highlights | Round 2 | Hero World Challenge

    Written by Staff

    The Hero World Challenge features a $5 million purse and takes place at the 7,449-yard, par-72 Albany GC in Albany, Bahamas. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year with a score of 25-under, his second in as many years.

    Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Akshay Bhatia and J.J. Spaun share the lead at 10-under after 36 holes. Two-time defending champion Scheffler is one shot back of the lead, tied with Sepp Straka and Alex Noren at 9-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R2
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

