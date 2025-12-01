PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15H AGO

Purse breakdown: See full payouts for Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Behind the scenes after Scottie Scheffler’s Hero World Challenge win

Behind the scenes after Scottie Scheffler’s Hero World Challenge win

    Twenty of the PGA TOUR's top stars return to Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title with $5 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    120%$1,000,000.00$725,000.00$583,333.31$500,000.00$445,000.00$407,500.00$380,000.00$358,750.00$341,666.66$327,500.00
    29%$450,000.00$375,000.00$333,333.34$306,250.00$289,000.00$276,666.66$267,142.84$259,375.00$252,777.78$247,000.00
    36%$300,000.00$275,000.00$258,333.33$248,750.00$242,000.00$236,666.67$232,142.86$228,125.00$224,444.44$221,000.00
    45%$250,000.00$237,500.00$231,666.67$227,500.00$224,000.00$220,833.33$217,857.14$215,000.00$212,222.22$209,500.00
    54.50%$225,000.00$222,500.00$220,000.00$217,500.00$215,000.00$212,500.00$210,000.00$207,500.00$205,000.00$202,500.00
    64.40%$220,000.00$217,500.00$215,000.00$212,500.00$210,000.00$207,500.00$205,000.00$202,500.00$200,000.00$197,500.00
    74.30%$215,000.00$212,500.00$210,000.00$207,500.00$205,000.00$202,500.00$200,000.00$197,500.00$195,000.00$192,500.00
    84.20%$210,000.00$207,500.00$205,000.00$202,500.00$200,000.00$197,500.00$195,000.00$192,500.00$190,000.00$187,500.00
    94.10%$205,000.00$202,500.00$200,000.00$197,500.00$195,000.00$192,500.00$190,000.00$187,500.00$185,000.00$182,500.00
    104%$200,000.00$197,500.00$195,000.00$192,500.00$190,000.00$187,500.00$185,000.00$182,500.00$180,000.00$177,500.00
    113.90%$195,000.00$192,500.00$190,000.00$187,500.00$185,000.00$182,500.00$180,000.00$177,500.00$175,000.00$172,500.00
    123.80%$190,000.00$187,500.00$185,000.00$182,500.00$180,000.00$177,500.00$175,000.00$172,500.00$170,000.00
    133.70%$185,000.00$182,500.00$180,000.00$177,500.00$175,000.00$172,500.00$170,000.00$167,500.00
    143.60%$180,000.00$177,500.00$175,000.00$172,500.00$170,000.00$167,500.00$165,000.00
    153.50%$175,000.00$172,500.00$170,000.00$167,500.00$165,000.00$162,500.00
    163.40%$170,000.00$167,500.00$165,000.00$162,500.00$160,000.00
    173.30%$165,000.00$162,500.00$160,000.00$157,500.00
    183.20%$160,000.00$157,500.00$155,000.00
    193.10%$155,000.00$152,500.00
    203%$150,000.00
    Total$5,000,000.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

