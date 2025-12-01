15H AGO
Purse breakdown: See full payouts for Hero World Challenge
Behind the scenes after Scottie Scheffler’s Hero World Challenge win
Twenty of the PGA TOUR's top stars return to Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title with $5 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|20%
|$1,000,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$583,333.31
|$500,000.00
|$445,000.00
|$407,500.00
|$380,000.00
|$358,750.00
|$341,666.66
|$327,500.00
|2
|9%
|$450,000.00
|$375,000.00
|$333,333.34
|$306,250.00
|$289,000.00
|$276,666.66
|$267,142.84
|$259,375.00
|$252,777.78
|$247,000.00
|3
|6%
|$300,000.00
|$275,000.00
|$258,333.33
|$248,750.00
|$242,000.00
|$236,666.67
|$232,142.86
|$228,125.00
|$224,444.44
|$221,000.00
|4
|5%
|$250,000.00
|$237,500.00
|$231,666.67
|$227,500.00
|$224,000.00
|$220,833.33
|$217,857.14
|$215,000.00
|$212,222.22
|$209,500.00
|5
|4.50%
|$225,000.00
|$222,500.00
|$220,000.00
|$217,500.00
|$215,000.00
|$212,500.00
|$210,000.00
|$207,500.00
|$205,000.00
|$202,500.00
|6
|4.40%
|$220,000.00
|$217,500.00
|$215,000.00
|$212,500.00
|$210,000.00
|$207,500.00
|$205,000.00
|$202,500.00
|$200,000.00
|$197,500.00
|7
|4.30%
|$215,000.00
|$212,500.00
|$210,000.00
|$207,500.00
|$205,000.00
|$202,500.00
|$200,000.00
|$197,500.00
|$195,000.00
|$192,500.00
|8
|4.20%
|$210,000.00
|$207,500.00
|$205,000.00
|$202,500.00
|$200,000.00
|$197,500.00
|$195,000.00
|$192,500.00
|$190,000.00
|$187,500.00
|9
|4.10%
|$205,000.00
|$202,500.00
|$200,000.00
|$197,500.00
|$195,000.00
|$192,500.00
|$190,000.00
|$187,500.00
|$185,000.00
|$182,500.00
|10
|4%
|$200,000.00
|$197,500.00
|$195,000.00
|$192,500.00
|$190,000.00
|$187,500.00
|$185,000.00
|$182,500.00
|$180,000.00
|$177,500.00
|11
|3.90%
|$195,000.00
|$192,500.00
|$190,000.00
|$187,500.00
|$185,000.00
|$182,500.00
|$180,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$175,000.00
|$172,500.00
|12
|3.80%
|$190,000.00
|$187,500.00
|$185,000.00
|$182,500.00
|$180,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$175,000.00
|$172,500.00
|$170,000.00
|13
|3.70%
|$185,000.00
|$182,500.00
|$180,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$175,000.00
|$172,500.00
|$170,000.00
|$167,500.00
|14
|3.60%
|$180,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$175,000.00
|$172,500.00
|$170,000.00
|$167,500.00
|$165,000.00
|15
|3.50%
|$175,000.00
|$172,500.00
|$170,000.00
|$167,500.00
|$165,000.00
|$162,500.00
|16
|3.40%
|$170,000.00
|$167,500.00
|$165,000.00
|$162,500.00
|$160,000.00
|17
|3.30%
|$165,000.00
|$162,500.00
|$160,000.00
|$157,500.00
|18
|3.20%
|$160,000.00
|$157,500.00
|$155,000.00
|19
|3.10%
|$155,000.00
|$152,500.00
|20
|3%
|$150,000.00
|Total
|$5,000,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.