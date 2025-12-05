At Hero World Challenge, Akshay Bhatia reminds himself how far he’s come

The offseason was the prime opportunity to address that. Bhatia got hot in the FedExCup Playoffs and played his way into the TOUR Championship after a lackluster regular season. With security in hand for 2026, Bhatia largely stayed away from the grind of pro golf, playing just twice this fall. It was the first extended time in his pro career that he didn’t needto play. He spent that time settling into his new home in Jupiter, Florida, and with his fiancée, Presleigh Schultz. The two are getting married next weekend in The Bahamas.