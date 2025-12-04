With new swing coach, Wyndham Clark turning corner with eyes on 2026

Clark had pushed back against the idea that he needed a full-time coach in recent years, because when he had previously had one, he found himself focusing on his golf swing rather than playing golf. Things looked great on video. He was hitting every angle, but he just wasn’t playing golf. Once he started to just hit shots, good things started happening. But his swing slowly got out of place. After winning seasons in ‘23 and ‘24, Clark notched only two top 10s and never truly threatened contention in any events. He fell to 84th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 154th in SG: Approach, categories he used to excel in.