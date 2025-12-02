15H AGO
Hero World Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler's tight approach leads to birdie at Hero
Written by Staff
The Hero World Challenge returns to Albany GC in Albany, Bahamas, featuring a $5 million purse on the 7,449-yard, par-72 course. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year at 25-under, his second straight win in the event.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock
