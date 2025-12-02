PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Hero World Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

    The Hero World Challenge returns to Albany GC in Albany, Bahamas, featuring a $5 million purse on the 7,449-yard, par-72 course. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year at 25-under, his second straight win in the event.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    Dec 1, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See full payouts for Hero World Challenge

    Dec 2, 2025

    'I’m a ways away': Woods uncertain about playing future after latest back surgery

    Dec 2, 2025

    Woods expects TOUR to be 'far better' product after Future Competitions Committee

    Hero World Challenge

