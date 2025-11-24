With return of ‘The Skins Game,’ there’s only one thing on TOUR stars’ minds – the trash talk
4 Min Read
Justin Thomas discusses Panther National, venue for 'The Skins Game' on 'The Drop'
Written by Alistair Cameron
After a 17-year hiatus, “The Skins Game” will return this Black Friday on Prime Video. A modern twist on a memorable franchise, the four players participating each have one thing on their mind: the trash talk.
FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, three-time TOUR winner Shane Lowry, two-time major champ Xander Schauffele and eight-time TOUR winner and recent U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley will take to Panther National in South Florida, a course co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas.
As the four golfers readied themselves to relaunch the franchise beloved by golf fans, the opportunity to get in a few jabs with their playing partners was at the forefront of their minds.
“Keegan’s already paid me and Tommy extra to not talk about the Ryder Cup,” Lowry said during the press conference held ahead of the event.
“I won’t have a walkie-talkie in my hand on Friday,” Bradley fired back. “I’ll have a golf club, which is my chance to get back at these two maniacs down there.”
Before it’s even begun, it’s a throwback to the banter that highlighted earlier editions of the beloved franchise, which started with four of the game’s greats -- Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Watson. Subsequent years included the likes of Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tiger Woods. Now the franchise will reboot the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. ET, in a telecast produced by Pro Shop and Propagate Content in coordination with PGA TOUR Studios.
Tiger Woods' best moments from the ‘The Skins Game’
The match will feature the traditional “Skins Game” structure with a dollar value on each hole, with tied holes rolling over to raise the stakes. But a new twist this year is the addition of a “reverse purse,” where all players will begin the competition with $1 million to their name and will contribute to the pot on each hole. The goal for all four players will be to increase their winnings beyond their starting stake – in the hopes of avoiding a finish with empty pockets.
But back to the trash talk … Schauffele was particularly looking forward to some prepared jabs at Justin Thomas, but now he’s back to square one following Thomas' unfortunate withdrawal after undergoing a successful microdiscectomy earlier this month to alleviate a disc problem that caused nagging hip pain.
“I actually had so much material against JT,” Schauffele said Friday during the virtual meetup. “So much material that I know. I feel like I've been undressed during this. I have to, I don't even know. Ask ChatGPT how to talk smack to these guys because JT was going to be my sole target.”
With his preparation out the window, Schauffele later added jokingly: “We're just going to complement each other to the finish line, high five at the end, and then go drink what we were supposed to drink on Thanksgiving Day.”
The dark horse of “The Skins Game” this year might be Fleetwood, arguably the nicest player on the PGA TOUR, and one that the three other golfers may not be prepared for.
“If Tommy talked trash to me in a serious way, I would curl up in a ball,” Bradley said with a grin. “I'd be so scared. That would be, like, horrifying.”
There’s added nostalgia for Bradley, the oldest of the four participants, who brings strong “The Skins Game” memories from his childhood to this chance to enter the competition himself.
“For me, growing up in New England, it was the end of the season, so I was bummed that golf was winding down," Bradley said. "Then we always had this thing to look forward to, watching the legends of the game play, watching Jack and Lee Trevino, that shot of him making the hole-in-one on 17 at PGA WEST. And then being able to watch Tiger and Fred Couples. … That was the first time we'd ever seen guys interact with each other while they were playing, and hear what they were saying to their caddies, and it was always just a really exciting thing to look forward to."
Fred Couples' best moments from 'The Skins Game'
As for the Europeans in the group, they’ll be embracing the traditions of the holiday. There’s potential for the gamesmanship to start over the turkey prepared by “Chef Lowry,” who’s cooking for his friend Fleetwood, much to the dismay of Schauffele.
“I never got that invite,” Schauffele quipped.
There’s always a chance for leftovers.